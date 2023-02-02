Micah Parsons Claps Back at Barstool After Criticism of Support for Eagles’ Lane Johnson

I’m not sure going after Micah Parsons on Twitter is the best thing to do. He isn’t afraid to let his fingers fly on social media. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker took exception to a Barstool Sports article after he wished Lane Johnson luck in the Super Bowl coming up.

Of course, Johnson is an offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles. Given that Parsons is a Cowboy, some think that it is strange to see the two get along. It all started when Micah Parsons sent a tweet during the Eagles NFC Championship game.

“I don’t think people realize what Lane Johnson is doing rn! Freaking heroic! One of my favorites players in this league!” Parsons tweeted in reference to Johnson playing through a torn adductor he suffered back in December.

Love you big bro! Keep going! Not many like you! Definitely not playing like you healthy or with a torn groin! Go win a bowl for our division! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

Reags over at Barstool put out an article titled “Micah Parsons Telling Lane Johnson To ‘Go Win A Bowl For Our Division’ Is The Lowest, Saddest Moment In Cowboys History.”

There have been plenty of other low moments in the Cowboys’ history.

In response, Parsons shot back.

“You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success!”

You people are sick! You will sit in your own misery because of lack of accomplishments than root for others!! I have no Shame! The league is a brotherhood ! I’ll never pray down on another man success nor be ashamed to say I’m happy for my brothers success! https://t.co/eMwd2UgpZg — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2023

Micah Parsons doesn’t play around.

Micah Parsons Isn’t Wrong About Lane Johnson

The thing is, Micah Parsons is 100% right about Lane Johnson. When it comes to tough dudes in the NFL, Johnson is near the top. The injury he suffered earlier in the season is no joke. Most players wouldn’t be able to play through a torn adductor.

Not only has Johnson put off surgery, he’s playing at an insanely high level. He took off a couple of weeks and then got right out back there. He’s been a major part of the success that the Eagles have had this season.

Micah Parsons is a defensive player. He knows how hard those offensive tackles are. If he’s got respect for a player, then they probably earned it and then some. For those of us that have never been in the league, it might be hard to wrap our heads around it, but these guys don’t hate each other.

While teams have rivalries and tension during games, away from it all are real people. Life isn’t a sports movie with good and bad guys. The NFL is a job for these players. They are colleagues with one another, and many of them are friends.