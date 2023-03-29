Micah Parsons Faces Competition for Number Swap with Teammate Following Rule Change

NFL star linebacker Micah Parsons made it known Tuesday he’s looking to make some more Dallas Cowboys history. With the league owners voting at the NFL Owners Meetings to allow all non-offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0, Parsons wants to be the first Cowboy to don the number.

Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon! https://t.co/G10PkKM0oy — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 28, 2023

“I’m switching!!” Parsons wrote on Twitter. “Agent 0 coming soon!”

Parsons may want to make amends with his No. 11, as it appears he has some competition for No. 0. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who currently wears No. 27, has his eyes on the newly-available number.

“Too late lol,” Kearse tweeted in response to Parsons announcing he was taking the No. 0.

The proposal passed with minimal opposition, if any, according to Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL’s competition committee.

“I don’t think there was any discussion, and we voted. As someone who works for a team, we have real challenges in the number world right now,” McKay said, via ESPN, noting 16-member practice squads in addition to the 53-man roster.

“This is one thing that could help us in that challenge, because we do have some players that tend to like the single digit. Numbers are more problematic than they’ve ever been, so this one had very little pushback.”

The announcement brought excitement to players around the league, with at least one player officially changing numbers. Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will return to the league with No. 0 on the back of his jersey.

“Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero – shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork,” Ridley wrote on Twitter.

NFL Makes More Changes at Owners Meetings

The No. 0 proposal is one of many to go through Tuesday. The NFL announced its making a change to a longtime rule involving “Thursday Night Football,” now broadcasted on Amazon Prime Video.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, teams are now eligible to play two Thursday Night Football” games in a season. The new rule was approved by league owners at the NFL Owners Meetings Tuesday in Phoenix.

In addition, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell sought the approval of flex scheduling for Thursday nights. League officials are backing off the flex plan for now. The topic will be discussed at a later date in May. There was a “spirited discussion” amongst the owners, though they expressed their concern over the inadequate notice on flexing, which was written as 15 days in Tuesday’s proposal, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.