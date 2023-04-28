Micah Parsons fired up after Dallas Cowboys follow his advice for 1st round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Hours before the 2023 NFL Draft started with the Carolina Panthers on the clock, Micah Parsons sent a text. The Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher texted his defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, that he wanted the franchise to take Michigan DT Mazi Smith with the No. 26 overall pick.

Parsons texted Quinn “Michigan DT” just before 3:30 p.m. And Quinn responded enthusiastically a short while later.

“I’m all about that life!!!!!!” Quinn said.

Apparently Micah Parsons texted Cowboys DC Dan Quinn this afternoon in support of Mazi Smith.



Micah at 3:27 p.m: “Michigan DT”

DQ’s response: “I’m all about that life!!!!!!”



When the Cowboys actually made the pick, Parsons was ecstatic.

“Let’s go man!” he said, getting up from his seat to celebrate. “I told you, Dan wouldn’t let me down, man!”

He even worked in a joke about the Philadelphia Eagles and their telltale quarterback sneaks.

“No more sneaks, AJ!” Parsons said, presumably calling out Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, who was also on hand.

Parsons, who was on the Bleacher Report draft show, shared a message directly to Smith after the pick was made.

“Mazi, man, listen: Yo, welcome to the team,” Parsons said. “You’re someone I wanted to be a part of this organization. I love the way you play. I just hope you’re ready to be part of the best D-line in the NFL. I’m going to help you get sacks, you’re going to help me get sacks. Let’s star together. Let’s get this Super Bowl. And let’s get paid, man.”

The hosts had a basic question for Parsons, one they probably already knew the answer to: Was he happy with the pick the Cowboys made?

“I’m super happy,” Parsons said.

Parsons nearly walked off set after Eagles picked Jalen Carter No. 9 overall

When everything is said and done, Philadelphia might be considered a big winner of the night. They were able to grab Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the ninth overall pick. Many considered him the top overall prospect in the draft but off-the-field issues caused him to fall.

People in Philly are most likely celebrating but Micah Parsons was not too happy. He was live on Bleacher Report to give a reaction and was ready to walk off the set. To make matters even worse, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was there to rub salt in the wounds.

“I’m just sick,” Parsons said. “I’m just sick to my stomach. I can’t believe that many teams passed up on him. I’m truly just sick right now.”

You can watch the full moment here.



