Micah Parsons’ Frustrations With Twitter Boil Over, Makes Hilarious Threat

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons loves Twitter. Or, check that, he really likes sharing the thoughts that pop into his brain with his half-million followers.

But there’s a change coming on Twitter and Michael Parsons wants no part of it. The young Cowboys defensive star tweeted this week: “Yoo I’m not paying for a blue check. Ima start making troll accounts now!! It’s over for y’all.” And Parsons sprinkled in five laughing/crying emojis to help make his point.

Yoo I’m not paying for a blue check😂😂😂 ima start making troll accounts now!! It’s over for y’all 😂😂 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 30, 2023

So, Will Micah Parsons Really Become an Unverified Twitter Troll?

At issue is Micah Parsons’ blue check on Twitter. Used to be, the blue checks meant the user was a verified public figure. Users who had the blue check next to their name were prominent people in their respective fields. The social media company used the checks to identify celebrities, government officials, athletes (like NFL players), politicians, leaders from the business world and journalists. As of late March, there were more than 400,000 people, including Micah Parsons, who Twitter had given a blue check. The checks were intended to negate the fake profiles.

But then Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. He started selling the blue check marks as a type of subscription service at a cost of $8 to $11 per month. He said the old way of verification was rife with scandal. The language on the blue check then changed to “this is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.”

Musk now says that all legacy blue checks will go away starting Saturday. Maybe it’s an April Fool’s joke. Or it could be that the world’s richest man is making good on his blue-check threats. He says the new way allows Twitter to authenticate someone. However, all you need is a credit card number for a subscription.

Micah Parson’s Twitter followers were trying to lure him to the new land of the blue checks. One fan wrote: “Give Elon Musk the $$$$. He’s Rocket Man, a modern day Henry Ford, unique and genuine.”

Another wrote “We all know you have a Burner Micah.” So Parsons responded with this tweet: “Nahh I ain’t that pressed to talk shi# so I’ll do it off the my Main page!!”

But beware. After Saturday, there could be a bevy of Micah Parson accounts on Twitter. So fans will have to be extra careful. Was that the real Parsons who wants to switch from 11 to O? Did the linebacker go on a tweeting tear about Penn State wrestling or was it an imposter? We might never know.