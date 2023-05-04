Micah Parsons, the young Cowboys star, recognizes game with DeMarvion Overshown, Dallas’ newest rookie linebacker.

Parsons, we know, is athletic. So is Overshown, the former Texas Longhorn who goes by the nickname Agent 0. Earlier this week, Parsons talked to reporters about the Cowboys draft, Overshown in particular.

“I like how athletic he is,” Micah Parsons saod. “Him and Devin Harper have a lot of similarities in their game. It’s just all getting them ready for the game and getting them in the play book. Putting on that weight and getting them down hill and letting that fear go.”

Micah Parsons on the 2023 Cowboys defense and third-round pick LB DeMarvion Overshown pic.twitter.com/1YvthR2PDp — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

The Cowboys selected Overshown in the third round, with the 90th overall pick of the NFL Draft. Whether it was planned or not, Dallas evenly divided its draft picks between offense and defense, with four for each side of the ball. However, the Cowboys placed a higher priority on defense, given that four of the top six picks were defenders. Micah Parsons has to be pleased with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn holding such sway in the war room. However, Overshown was the only linebacker amongst the Cowboys draft class.

Cowboys Drafted Defenders

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan (1st)

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (3rd)

Viliami Fehoko, DE, San Jose State (4th)

Eric Scott, CB, Southern Miss (5th)

Micah Parsons loves DeMarvion Overshown’s athleticism. The Longhorn linebacker can be seen celebrating a sack in this photo. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While Micah Parsons was talking up Overshown, he also mentioned how he basically is switching positions. It’s a tweak more than a switch. Parsons will shift more to defensive end, giving him more shots to rush the quarterback. He primarily was an inside linebacker as a rookie, then moved towards edge rusher in 2022. To make the move, Parsons said he’ll bulk up to no more than 256 pounds. He’s at 252 right now and is working out in a specialist gym in Austin.

Maybe that leaves more rookie snaps for Overshown, who as a small-town kid in Arp, Texas, dreamed of playing for the Cowboys. Steve Sarkisian, his coach at Texas, thinks Overshown’s transition from college to the NFL will be seamless.

“I think this is an awesome fit for D-Mo,” Sarkisian said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “I worked for Dan Quinn for two years in Atlanta and I know the premise of that defense. And it’s about running and hitting. It’s about having players that are versatile and can fly to the football, that have a high football IQ recognizing situations as they come.”