Micah Parsons is Going to Have Issues at Home After This Super Bowl Comment

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is really serious about the Super Bowl and jewelry. He’s near obsessive about the ring.

How so? Consider this tweet from the second-year Dallas defender. Micah Parsons quote tweeted Jayron Kearse, writing:

“I want a ring so bad my girl can’t get one until I get one.”

I want a ring so bad my girl can’t get one until I get one 😩😩😂😂 https://t.co/HWDi1prC94 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 17, 2023

Micah Parsons keeps his private life really private, so we’re not sure who his “girl” is. But we think she might not want to wait until the Cowboys win the Super Bowl to receive a marriage proposal from her favorite linebacker. After all, Dallas hasn’t even played in the biggest game, much less won it, since Jan. 28, 1996. For context, Parsons wasn’t even born yet when Emmitt Smith scored a pair of touchdowns in the Cowboys 27-17 win over Pittsburgh in Tempe, Arizona.

Parsons does have a young family. His daughter was born two days before her Daddy and the rest of the Cowboys beat Tampa in the super wildcard round of the playoffs last month. Parsons sacked Tom Brady in Brady’s final game as a kind of baby gift to himself.

Micah Parsons tweeted the news about his new daughter, announcing her birth. “7.1 ounces! Thank you God for blessing me with most beautiful baby girl!”

He chatted about his new baby girl during an appearance with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. He said he’s figured out there’s nothing like being a girl dad.

“Every time she cries, I play my favorite artist, Rod Wave, and I sing it to her,” Micah Parsons said. “She’s got me wrapped already. I can’t wait to get home to her. I can’t wait to get back to just lay with her.”

Earlier this month, he brought his five-year-old son, Malcolm, to NFL Honors. Parsons was a nominee for defensive player of the year. The Cowboys social media team shared photos of the handsome pair.

“It’s a father-son tradition.”

#NFLHonors…it's a father-son tradition.



📺: Catch the show at 8 PM CT on NBC pic.twitter.com/kdxWpJkpjP — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 10, 2023

Malcolm was born in 2018. And the birth truly impacted his football career. He’d just reported to Penn State when his son entered the world. Parsons decided to skip the 2020 season to care for his family when the COVID pandemic delayed college football. He graduated early from Penn State and gave up his final seasons of eligibility with the Nittany Lions. Dallas used the 12th pick of the 2021 NFL draft to select Parsons.

He’s been an instant success. But it’s difficult for a rush linebacker to be the single reason a team makes the Super Bowl.

But we’re hoping that Micah Parsons’ significant other gets her ring.