Micah Parsons Makes Controversial Comment About NFL After NBA Report

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is claiming that a medical issue which threatens a four-team NBA trade also is happening in the NFL.

Parsons is the second-year Dallas player who offers his opinion on a number of issues. His platform is Twitter. And Micah Parsons quote tweeted a post from Bleacher Report in regards to Gary Payton II and whether the Portland Trail Blazer used shots of Toradol to play through the pain of an abdominal injury. A widely-reported story suggested that team trainers pushed Payton to take the pain-killing shots.

Parsons tweeted: “Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL!”

NFLPA Sent Memo to Players Asking Them Not to Use Toradol

The use of Toradol isn’t a secret in the NFL. And if Micah Parsons’ estimate is correct, it means league teams still are using the drug although the NFLPA told players not to do so in 2021. The players union sent a memo about Toradol to all its members in the summer of 2021, weeks before training camps started.

The memo stated that “the risk of Toradol (can cause) major bleeding.” The memo said that all players should limit usage of the medication, particularly Toradol injections. Specifically, the NFLPA stated that “Toradol should not be used prior to, during, or after NFL games or practices as a means of reducing anticipated pain.” The memo recommended that it should be used in oral or pill form. But it’s use only should be “following an acute, game-related injury where visceral or central nervous system bleeding is not expected and where other oral or intranasal pain medications are inadequate or not tolerated.”

In the summer of 2021, Micah Parsons was prepping for his first summer training camp with the Cowboys. Dallas picked him in the first round of the draft that April.

So how does this NFL problem intersect with what’s happening in the NBA? The Golden State Warriors now may cancel a four-team trade because Payton failed a physical. The team faces a Sunday deadline on whether to allow the trade to go through.

Unidentified sources told ESPN that a physical revealed Payton would miss a significant amount of time because of the abdominal injury. Warriors team officials told the league that they believe Portland withheld the medical information before making the trade that also involved Atlanta and Detroit. Payton apparently used Toradol to be able to play.

Getting back to Micah Parsons’ tweet, several players jumped in his replies. T.J. Green, a former Clemson star and a second-round draft pick, posted “Toradol, stem and ice. Boy what a time.”

Charles James, who played for six NFL teams, suggested the usage in the NFL was “99 percent.”