Micah Parsons Names One Player He Wants Cowboys to Sign and it’s a Division Rival

Let it be known that Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants Dallas to sign a big defender in free agency. And he recommends poaching from an NFC East rival.

Yes, Parsons, the Cowboys dynamic outside linebacker, wants Daron Payne, the budding Washington Commanders star, to move to Dallas. Defensive tackles who also can rush the quarterback are in high demand. And the two spent time in Las Vegas a week ago as part of the Pro Bowl Games festivities.

Daron Payne, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were teammates at the Pro Bowl Games (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons Wants Cowboys to Sign Payne, a Cornerback and Receiver

Micah Parsons was in Phoenix this week as part of NFL Honors. The second-year linebacker finished a distant second to Nick Bosa for NFL defensive player of the year. And it does seem like everyone is in Arizona for Sunday’s Super Bowl. He did an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms with ProFootballTalk and laid out a wish list for Cowboy signees. But Payne was the only specific name he mentioned from another NFL team.

“I would like to see us get, I like Daron Payne, a lot,” Parsons said. “I would love to get another rusher, I would like to get a big body corner out there. Hope we keep LVE (Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch).”

Wait, there’s more on the Micah Parsons wish list. “Everybody wants a receiver, we might as well get a receiver, too.”

Bad News for Dallas — Washington Is Making Payne a High Priority

Let’s circle back to Payne. The Commander star probably is out of reach because Washington wants to sign him again. The Commanders selected Payne, the one-time Alabama standout, with the 13th overall pick of the 2018 draft. Coincidentally, Payne put together his best year, yet, in 2022 as his first contract came to a close. The defensive tackle made 64 tackles and also registered 11.5 sacks. And here’s why he’s so coveted. He also notched five pass break ups, with 18 tackles for loss and 20 hits on the quarterback. Payne can smash a tailback on running plays and harass a QB trying to pass. He made his first Pro Bowl this season.

Washington coach Ron Rivera told ESPN that the Commanders already have started negotiating with Payne. Spotrac calculated Payne’s market value at $19.4 million per year. A five-year contract for Payne would approach $100 million.

The Cowboys reached the divisional rounds of the playoffs this year, falling to San Francisco 19-12. Micah Parsons isn’t part of the Super Bowl this year. And if owner Jerry Jones signs some quality free agents, he believes the Cowboys will be in Las Vegas next season for the world’s biggest football game.

“I feel like we’re right there,” Micah Parsons said. “We’re two plays away, two or three plays away. I know it sounds cliche, but really look at that (49ers) game. We were legit, two or three plays away, a couple of inches away.

“We just got to be more accountable, more aware. (And) we have to go after it in free agency, too.”