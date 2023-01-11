Micah Parsons Reacts to Snub From NFLPA All-Pro Team

What in the name of Doomsday is this? Dallas Cowboys dynamo Micah Parsons didn’t make the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro Team, which was released Wednesday.

And he tried to take a high-road view, albeit one with some (almost) salty language. He tweeted: “Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it !”

Man I’m in playoff mode fu** that list! Congrats to those that made it tho! They deserve it ! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 11, 2023

It is true, Micah Parsons and his Cowboys are in NFL playoff mode, although they fooled fans this past Sunday when they lost to Washington, 26-6. Headed into the game, there was a chance Dallas could’ve earned the top seed in the NFC. Instead, the Cowboys looked out of sorts on both sides of the ball and stumbled into the post season as the fifth seed.

Plus guess what? Micah Parsons and the Cowboys get Tom Brady as their next opponent. Brady is 6-0 against Dallas. The Cowboys will have to mentally dismiss any sort of Brady intimidation to have a chance on the road against the fourth-seeded Bucs, the winner of the NFC South division.

Micah Parsons Out, But Turpin, Martin Are In for NFLPA All-Pro List

The Cowboys did have representation on the NFLPA All-Pro team. Guard Zach Martin earned a spot. So did KaVontae Turpin, who continues to own one of the top comeback stories of the season. Turpin is the former TCU Horn Frog. He got kicked off the team in 2018 after he was charged with domestic violence in New Mexico. He pleaded guilty in 2019. Turpin tried various minor football leagues. Then he earned MVP honors of the new version of the USFL last summer. That’s when the Cowboys decided to sign him to a four-year free-agent contract.

Getting back to Micah Parsons, the former Cowboy first-rounder, he still probably is in contention for NFL defensive player of the year.

Brian Baldinger, an analyst for NFL Network, shared some thoughts about Micah Parsons earlier this week. (Baldinger played for the Cowboys way back in the 1980s).

Baldinger tweeted: Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons is the most unique player in the NFL. Nobody moves like him; nobody wins as quickly as he does; game in and game out GAME ON.”

.@dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 is the most unique player in the NFL. Nobody moves like him; nobody wins as quickly as he does; game in game out GAME ON. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/5JSgssc6CO — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 10, 2023

Micah Parsons is a linebacker who is an ace at rushing the quarterback. Back in the true Doomsday Defense days, Parsons also would’ve have been a star. You can’t ignore his 13.5 sacks. However, in the NFLPA All-Pro team, it’s unclear whether Parsons was considered an “off ball” linebacker or an edge rusher. He plays both positions.

Fans certainly were behind Parsons. “You damn sure should have been on it! Big miss, but take it out on Tampa Bay,” wrote one in reply to the linebacker’s tweet.

Another wrote: “Time to play with a different gear brother.”

Check out the rest of the team here.