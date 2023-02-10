Micah Parsons Reveals NSFW Fact About Himself, Stuns Interviewer

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is known for being one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

Due to what he revealed about himself recently, Parsons is going to soon be known for something more personal, though he appears to be alright with who knows. Making an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Parsons was asked a series of questions.

Among the questions asked: What is your favorite sports movie and who’s the best trash talker in the NFL? “Rudy” and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette are the answers to those respective questions, in case anyone was wondering. But the final question for Parsons was as follows: What is the weirdest thing about you that few people know?

Parsons could have went in a multitude of directions, but left McFadden stunned with his answer.

“I have a foot fetish,” Parsons said.

Ok, so obviously a lot to digest there. Furthermore, Parsons’ time of response is either impressive or concerning. Not even a full second went by before Parsons blurted out his hidden trait. The speed at which Parsons answered caught McFadden by surprise, who followed up with, “You like toes?”

“Yeah,” Parsons responded.

And so there you have it. The most dominant pass-rushing linebacker in the league has an infatuation with toes. Do what you will with this information.

Micah Parsons Falls Short of Esteemed Honor

Parsons was in attendance for the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday in Phoenix. The second-year pro was up for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. The former took home the award, while Parsons finished in second place. Parsons, however, didn’t garner a single first place vote after a 13.5-sack season.

Needless to say, that’s provided a bit of motivation for Parsons heading into his third season in the NFL.

“Sayless y’all gonna see me next year,” Parsons tweeted.