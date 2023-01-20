Micah Parsons Says the San Francisco 49ers Are Who He Wanted To Face

Micah Parsons is ready for the challenge. He says the Cowboys got exactly who they wanted to play in the playoffs, traveling to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Thursday, Parsons said he was “super excited,” for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. The two teams play in the final game of the weekend.

“This is who I wanted. If this is the three-headed dragon, we need to cut one of the heads off,” Parsons said. “Either way, you’re gonna meet them at some point. Are you gonna be ready for your moment? I’d rather it now than later.”

Both the 49ers and Cowboys dominated in their opening round game last weekend. San Francisco cruised to a 41-23 victory over Seattle while Dallas clobbered Tampa Bay 31-14.

Dallas and San Francisco did not meet in the regular season, but Sunday’s game serves as a rematch of last year’s Wild Card matchup. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 23-17 at AT&T Stadium.

You can better than defeat remains fresh in Parsons’ mind. That’s probably why he’s happy to see the 49ers on the schedule next.

Dallas Radio Host Takes Shot at Christian McCaffrey

Micah Parsons wants to beat the best in order to win his first Super Bowl ring. A Dallas radio host made it sound like he’s hoping one of the best players in the game suffers an injury.

During an episode of the GBag Nation show on 105.3 in Dallas, Bryan Broaddus suggested the Cowboys would benefit from Christian McCaffrey suffering an injury. It was not a good look.

“We could use an injury,” he said during the show. “We really could. Hamstring would be good.”

That comment didn’t sit well with too many people. After catching a ton of grief on social media, Broaddus clarified his comments and then issued an apology.

“Player has a history of not being healthy or available for his team. He’s done a great job of taking care of that while in SF,” he tweeted. “Would never wish that on any player. I worked in this league way too long for that.

“I am sorry this even happened. Not my intent. My hope is it’s a great game.”