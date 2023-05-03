Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons just put the league’s offensive linemen on notice. Apparently, Parsons has not been with most of his teammates back in Frisco, Texas, where they are participating in the voluntary offseason workout program.

The former first-rounder revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he is planning to continue working out in Austin.

The reason for that? Parsons intends to make the switch to full-time defensive end for the Cowboys.

While in Austin, he’s not only working out but also bulking up his 6-foot-3, 245-pound frame. Although he proved lethal at his size on the edge in the past, the linebacker now wants to officially call the defensive line his home.

Compared to the league’s 2022 sack leaders, Parsons’ current listed weight is roughly 20 to 30 pounds less. Nick Bosa is 6-foot-4, 266 pounds. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett is 6-foot-4, 272 pounds.

After the news broke on Twitter, Parsons tweeted about his current weight goals.

“Lol people [hear] bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!!” Parsons said. “If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!”

Micah Parsons is entering his third year in the NFL after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and finishing with 13.5 sacks in 2022.

The former Penn State star has been in Austin frequently this offseason. Ahead of the draft, he worked out alongside new first-round running back Bijan Robinson with trainer Mo Wells.

Although he’s enjoying his time in the Lone Star State’s capital, he’ll rejoin the Cowboys in Dallas when OTAs begin toward the end of the month.

Cowboys approaching rookie minicamp, OTAs

Amid an already busy offseason, the Cowboys announced the dates for OTA workouts and mandatory minicamp. The first day of voluntary spring workouts was on April 17.

The Dallas Cowboys’ OTA offseason workouts are on May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, and June 13-15.

Mandatory minicamp is from June 6-8. For the eight new draftees and the undrafted free agents, rookie minicamp begins next week.