Micah Parsons Snaps Back at Deebo Samuel Following Cowboys Loss to 49ers

Deebo Samuel was just enjoying himself at the expense of Micah Parsons. To the winners go the spoils, right? Except the Dallas Cowboys linebacker slapped back.

So here’s the set up for the Deebo Samuel-Micah Parsons social media skirmish. Parsons, the always chatty Cowboy, said late last week that San Fran hadn’t “faced anyone like us yet.”

Then 19-12 happened at Levi Stadium, with the 49ers earning a spot against Philadelphia in the NFC title game. Meanwhile, Parsons and the Cowboys will wait another year for another shot at the Super Bowl. We’re on 27 straight years since the last Dallas team qualified for the NFL’s biggest event.

Samuel shared a snap of Parsons, complete with the linebacker’s quote, on his IG account. (FYI, Samuel’s social media handle is “19problemz.”). Then Samuel added a twist: “Don’t poke the bear.”

Micah Parsons replied to Deebo's IG post



So you know Parsons couldn’t let that go. In any loss, there’s lots of finger pointing. But no one has used any sort of gusto to call out the defense. Instead, it’s Dak Prescott and the offense drawing the ire of fans and critics.

Micah Parsons wrote to Deebo Samuel “Lol what did you do today fam lol? But congrats on the win! But don’t put me in this weak ass slide.”

Parsons did have a point. Samuel wasn’t his normal, big-play self. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan loves to use Samuel coming out of the backfield or lined up as a receiver. But Samuel rushed four times for 11 yards. In addition, he caught four passes for 45 yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy targeted Samuel seven times.

Micah Parsons and Deebo Samuel butted heads in last year’s playoffs as well.

Meanwhile, Parsons wasn’t dominant, at least on the stat sheet. He totaled four tackles with one solo. He registered one hit on Purdy and deflected a pass. The Dallas defense did limit San Francisco to four field goals and a touchdown. But the Cowboys struggled to thwart the 49ers in their 13-play, near 8-minute drive that ate up a chunk of the fourth quarter.

It appeared like the Cowboys D ran out of energy.

“I don’t think we really ran out of gas,” Parsons said. “How can someone say that? You take away, I think we held them to one touchdown. You tell me, you hold them. We’re coming into this game and holding them to under 20 points — and take away the turnover points — you hold them to under 15, you win the game. I think everybody left it out there. They made bigger plays.”

So please don’t mention Deebo Samuel to Micah Parsons.