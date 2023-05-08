As a member of the Dallas Cowboys, the franchise had done a pretty decent job of cleansing Micah Parsons of his hometown roots back in Pennsylvania considering their division rivals. However, while you can take a man out of his city, you can’t always the city out of the man.

That seemed to be the case today at Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. In a video from NBCS Philly from before the game, Parsons was seen repping a Philly jersey, specifically Tyrese Maxey’s, ahead of the pivotal playoff game inside the Wells Fargo Center.

Micah Parsons at today’s Sixers vs. Celtics playoff game in Philadelphia



There are a couple of ways you can look at this overall.

Some die-hard Cowboys fans might just think it’s too much to bear to see their two-time All-Pro linebacker donning anything Philadelphia related. With that said, wearing Maxey’s jersey during the game might actually cancel it out to a degree as the third-year guard for the 76ers is a native of Dallas, Texas in nearby Garland.

This is quite a blow to the pride of some who follow ‘America’s Team’ considering how badly they despise the current reigning NFC Champions. Even so, Micah Parsons more than makes up for it based on what he does for Dallas’ benefit during the NFL season.

Harden’s game-winning three-pointer bests Celtics for Game 4 victory

The Philadelphia 76ers entered this afternoon’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics with all the pressure in the world on them. Several facets within the franchise hung in the balance as they faced a 3-1 deficit. However, the team, specifically James Harden, exercised some serious demons inside the Wells Fargo Center today.

Harden finished with a game-high 42 points to go with nine assists, eight rebounds, and four steals. He was highly efficient too as he shot 16-23 (69.6%) overall and 6-9 (66.7%) from deep with none being as big as his make with under 20 seconds to go in overtime that would eventually give the 76ers a 116-115 victory.

JAMES HARDEN GAME-WINNER.

42 POINTS IN THE GAME 4 WIN.

James Harden’s clutch performance alongside Joel Embiid (34 points and 13 rebounds) very likely saved Philly’s season. They put The City of Brotherly Love on their backs as they survived and will now head to TD Garden for what is now a best-of-three series between two of the best that the NBA’s Eastern Conference has to offer.