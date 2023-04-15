Micah Parsons Stands On The Table For NFC East Rival Saquon Barkley

Micah Parsons and Saquon Barkley are sworn enemies on the football field. Star of heated NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, respectively. However, the duo are both Penn State alumni, and have a ton of respect for each other.

At the moment, Barkley is dealing with some contract conflict in New York. After being offered a deal midseason, the running back market never materialized like Barkley hoped. As the running back hit free agency, the Giants decided to franchise-tag him, and hold the leverage at the moment.

Many don’t believe running backs should be paid like in year’s past. That’s definitely working against Barkley. However, Parsons doesn’t believe it should.

Check out his tweet on the situation, where he went to bat for his Nittany Lions brother.

I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!! The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!! People just think we be out here playing free for all!! 😂😂😂 like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him! https://t.co/8kzjHO6z7c — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) April 13, 2023

“I mean yeah that’s what happens when you the best players on your team you idiot!!” tweeted Parsons. “The scheme on Monday morning is we well not let SAQUON BARKLEY BEAT Us!!

“People just think we be out here playing free for all!! (laughing-face emojis) like gtfo! That mf is that offense! Pay him!”

Will the Giants signs Barkley due to a division rival’s pleading? Probably not. But New York would certainly enjoy having the running back on the field come fall.

Whether Saquon Barkley and the Giants come to an agreement remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Micah Parsons believes the running back should get his due. Whether he does or not is the question that’ll be answered soon.

More on Saquon Barkley, NFL Free Agency Holdout

Moreover, Giants reporter Kim Jones shared on Wednesday that the running back doesn’t plan to sign the franchise tag deal.

The Giants opted to place the tag on their former No. 2 overall pick in exchange for $10.09 million in early March. Barkley and the team still have until July 17 to work out a long-term deal, even if he signs on the tag.

After the franchise tagging deadline passed, there were five players with tag designations for 2023. Between Barkley, Evan Engram, Lamar Jackson and Josh Jacobs, only Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has inked so far.

Last season for the Giants, Barkley had 1,312 rushing yards and an additional 338 receiving yards. He was on a $7.2 million extension off of his rookie contract, which was for four years, $31.19 million.

As a rookie, he had 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. It earned him Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2018.

On3’s Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this article.