WATCH: Micah Parsons Tries To Join Bucs Huddle With Tom Brady, Gets Shoved Out Hilariously

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t pleased to see Micah Parsons’ face in their huddle during the first quarter of the Dallas Cowboys’ wild-card playoff matchup.

Parsons was shoved by a Bucs player, who hilariously sold the push as if he couldn’t believe he was being turned away.

Watch the hilarious play below:

Someone with the defensive prowess of Parsons doesn’t need to get his information from the opposition’s huddle. One of the NFL’s most prolific linebackers, the second-year man out of Penn State has done nothing but terrorize quarterbacks. His 13.5 sacks during the regular season rank seventh in the league this season – it’s almost inevitable he adds more in the postseason.

Micah Parsons hitting 'second wind' ahead of Cowboys wild card game versus Tampa Bay

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons can’t wait to get back on the field. Although the Cowboys don’t play until Monday night in Tampa Bay, the second-year star is champing at the bit to showcase his talent in what he believes will be the “best games” of his career so far.

“Honestly, I feel like as far as we go, these are going to be my best games,” Parsons told reporters on Friday. “That’s just because I want it. The regular season is cool. You guys get all hyped up. But this is where legends are made.”

The former Penn State standout earned AP first-team All-Pro honors this week. Now, he’s the first defensive player in Cowboys history to make the first-team in first two seasons in the league.

Parsons had a 65-tackle season with 13.5 sacks, which was good for seventh in the league. Despite the high production, the edge rusher had a slow end to the regular season. That isn’t surprising, though, as he dealt with a laceration on his hand.

Going into the Monday night matchup, however, Parsons feels better than ever.

“I feel like I’ve hit my second wind,” Parsons said. “I feel better now than I have the past couple of weeks. Just because of how anxious and excited I am.”

After not making the NFLPA’s All-Pro list, which was voted on by fellow players, the Cowboys star tweeted that he is in “playoff mode.”