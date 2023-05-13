Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons made waves when he said he was making the switch to full-time defensive end. Well, that might not be the case, according to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Parsons had said he was skipping the offseason program in order to bulk up and make that full-time transition to defensive end. He has primarily played linebacker for the Cowboys since coming into the league in 2021, when he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s played a key role in the Dallas pass rush. In his two years in the league, Parsons has 26.5 sacks to his name, including 13.5 last season.

Parsons will continue to be part of the pass rush, Quinn said — but as a linebacker. He also tried to clarify what the former Penn State star might have meant.

“He’s a pass-rushing linebacker,” Quinn said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If you ever need position changes, come to me. What I think he was probably trying to say is, ‘I’m really emphasizing some pass rush into my offseason.’”

On May 3, Parsons said he planned to work out in Austin rather than join his teammates in Frisco, Texas, for the offseason program. He also tweeted what he meant by bulk up. It doesn’t sound like he wants to get to the level of Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett, who weigh 266 pounds and 272 pounds, respectively.

He simply wants to add some muscle.

“Lol people [hear] bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!!” Parsons tweeted. “If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!”

Parsons has put up monster numbers in his two NFL seasons en route to back-to-back All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. In addition to his 26.5 sacks, he has 149 total tackles and three fumble recoveries to his name. He’ll remain an anchor of the Cowboys defense this season as they look to build off last season’s 12-5 campaign and Wild Card Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys will open the 2023 season against the New York Giants Sept 10 on Sunday Night Football.

Outsider’s Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this article.