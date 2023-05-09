Micah Parsons wows with speed in drills versus Cowboys rookie Deuce Vaughn, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Micah Parsons is putting on weight but it’s not slowing him down.

Footage posted on Twitter from a recent workout at The Kollective in Austin, Texas, shows the Dallas Cowboys defender going stride-for-stride in drills with Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn and Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Parsons ran a 4.39 40-yard dash coming out of college, so seeing him keep up with two elite skill players isn’t a complete shock. But the edge rusher does have about 75 pounds on Vaughn, and 50 pounds on Chase.

Parsons also reposted the video on his Instagram story with the caption: “Man they are light work.”

Parsons put the league’s offensive linemen on notice last week, announcing that he’s moving to full-time defensive end. He has not been with most of his teammates back in Frisco, Texas, where they are participating in the voluntary offseason workout program.

Instead, the former first-rounder revealed to reporters last Wednesday that he is planning to continue working out in Austin.

While in Austin, he’s not only working out but also bulking up his 6-foot-3 frame. He shared that he is now up to 252 pounds. Although he proved lethal at his size on the edge in the past, the linebacker now wants to officially call the defensive line his home.

Compared to the league’s 2022 sack leaders, Parsons’ current listed weight is roughly 20 to 30 pounds less. Nick Bosa is 6-foot-4, 266 pounds. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett is 6-foot-4, 272 pounds.

Parsons bulking to move to full-time DE

After the news broke of his official position title change, Parsons tweeted about his current weight goals.

“Lol people [hear] bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!!” Parsons said. “If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!”

Micah Parsons is entering his third year in the NFL after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and finishing with 13.5 sacks in 2022.

The former Penn State star has been in Austin frequently this offseason. Ahead of the draft, he also worked out alongside new first-round running back Bijan Robinson.

Although he appears to be enjoying his time in the Lone Star State’s capital, he’ll rejoin the Cowboys in Dallas when OTAs begin toward the end of the month.