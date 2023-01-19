Mic’d Up Dexter Lawrence Talks Pilates, Taunts Vikings Lineman During Giants Playoff Win

Dexter Lawrence has turned into one of the dominant players in the NFL, and his trash talk has evolved to new heights as well.

The New York Giants defensive lineman had a star-turning 2022 season. That continued in the playoffs, as he terrorized Kirk Cousins throughout last Sunday’s showdown. Now, video has surfaced of Lawrence’s equally hilarious and intimidating banter throughout the contest.

Check out the video below, where the former Clemson star gushes about pilates, compares a Vikings offensive lineman to his girlfriend and cements himself as one of the most entertaining players in the NFL.

Pilates….and trash talk.

@llawrencesexy is a man of many talents 😂 pic.twitter.com/2E2TtBdW7i — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 17, 2023

“That pilates be getting me right,” Lawrence told teammate Leonard Williams. “That pilates be getting me right. … Flexible.”

In addition to becoming a spokesperson for the success of pilates, Vikings center Garrett Bradbury heard the noise. It was a noticeably tough afternoon for the offensive lineman, and Lawrence let him hear it.

“56 — you going to take me out? You going to take me out?” chirped Lawrence. “You giving me more hugs than my girlfriend gives me. Come on man. I know it’s hard. You signed up for this.”

Alas, the ending of the video is special as well. Kayvon Thibodeaux may only have been Lawrence’s teammate for one season, but he recognizes how special of a talent he is.

“You’re the greatest player I’ve ever played with,” the budding-star rookie told Lawrence. “I see you. I love you.”

Expect “Sexy Dexy” to ramp up the trash talk again this weekend. The Giants have a gigantic showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. Hopefully he’s once again mic’d up.

More on Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Moreover, Dexter Lawrence has put himself among the best of the best in the NFL with his dominating 2022 season.

He’s now being mentioned in the same breath as players like Aaron Donald. The former Clemson star has been phenomenal against the run, but now he’s getting to the quarterback at an accelerated rate as well.

Over the season, Lawrence accounted for 68 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He’s been essential to the Giants rebuild and their trip to the NFC Divisional Round.

This offseason, expect Big Blue to pay “Sexy Dexy” big money. They’ll want the dominating defensive tackle leading their defense for years to come.