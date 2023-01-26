Mic’d Up Joe Burrow Shows Swag in Reaction to TD Throw vs. Bills, Responds to Question About It

If nothing else during this year’s NFL playoffs, Joe Burrow is proving why one of his many nicknames is “Joe Cool.”

The Cincinnati Bengals star had a huge game in last week’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns to help Cincinnati advance to the AFC Championship with a 27-10 victory.

One of those touchdown passes went to tight end Hayden Hurst — and Burrow showed off his swag with his reaction. He was mic’d up for the game, and the microphone caught him saying something many NFL fans were feeling about him.

“I’m him,” he said as he headed toward the sideline.

That comment came up in Burrow’s press conference on Wednesday when a reporter asked what “I’m him” means. “Him” is a term that gets thrown around a lot in sports when a player does something amazing and, basically, it means someone’s locked in. In Burrow’s case, it means he’s “that dude.”

However, Burrow was so caught up in the moment that he didn’t even realize he said it.

“Did I say that?” Burrow said with a chuckle. “Sometimes, you black out out there I guess. I don’t know.”

How Joe Burrow became ‘him’ this season

Burrow has proven his ability to make big plays at big times this season, his third year in the league after leaving LSU. He put himself in the MVP conversation with with 4,475 passing yards, which ranked fifth in the NFL this year. He also finished tied for second in the league with 35 touchdowns.

Burrow also has his team in the AFC Championship for the second straight year — and it’s a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s game. Cincinnati will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals have dubbed it “Burrowhead” because Burrow has a 3-0 record all-time against Mahomes.

The AFC Championship kicks off Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.