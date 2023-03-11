Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents

New details regarding the alleged incident between Michael Irvin and a female hotel worker in Phoenix paint an ugly image of the former NFL star. The accuser shared vulgar details about the interaction, which occurred at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown.

According to USA Today, Marriott International filed a 28-page motion which fought back on Irvin’s claims the he did nothing wrong. It also includes the female employee’s account of what transpired in early February.

Marriott claims that Irvin “appeared to be visibly intoxicated” and was aggressive in nature towards the accuser.

“Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim’s arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable. Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a “big Black man inside of [her],” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also states that Irvin continued his attempts to touch the woman.

“Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim’s hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her,'” the lawsuit reads. “The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her.”

NFL Network sent Irvin home from its coverage of Super Bowl LVII following the accusations. The former Dallas Cowboys star has maintained his innocence.

However, Irvin did admit during a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ, that “It was a minute meeting somewhere in the lobby. I don’t even remember it really because I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.”

Federal Judge Overseeing Michael Irvin Misconduct Case Blasts Marriott

Federal Judge Amos Mazzant, who is overseeing Michael Irvin’s misconduct case, isn’t too thrilled with Marriott International at the moment. Per the Dallas Morning News, the judge shared strong words with the corporation for violating a court order.

Mazzant ordered Marriott to turn over any video surveillance of the alleged incident to Irvin. The hotel chain had until Friday at 5 p.m. CT and the deadline was not met.

“I am not accustomed to, as a judge, people violating my orders,” Mazzant said.

In response, Marriott’s attorney, Celeste Creswell, said Marriott respects the court’s order.

“I’ll be very candid,” Mazzant said. “You haven’t shown that. That’s the reason we’re here. … Am I happy about that? No, I’m not happy about that. … It seems like Marriott just looked at my order and didn’t want to produce the video.”