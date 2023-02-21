Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case Takes Another Interesting Turn

Marriott has removed Michael Irvin’s misconduct case from state court in Texas to federal court — a move more favorable to the hotel company’s interests.

Irvin was sent home from Super Bowl LVII coverage after the alleged incident with a female hotel worker. Removal occurs automatically, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Irvin does have the power to file a motion to remand the case to state court. The removal comes after a string of rulings that benefited the former Dallas Cowboys receiver.

A judge ordered that the Phoenix Marriott must turn over all video evidence it possesses regarding the alleged encounter. Additionally, the judge ordered the name of Irvin’s accuser must be provided, as well as anyone else who filed a complaint against the former wide receiver.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, requested the video footage from the hotel in a motion filed Thursday. Later in the day, the judge granted the request, per TMZ Sports. The rulings remain operative unless Marriott convinces the federal judge to overturn them.

The alleged encounter between Irvin and the woman occurred on Feb. 5. NFL Network made the decision to send Irvin home after receiving the complaint, though few details were provided. Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the accuser.

Michael Irvin Speaks Out on Alleged Misconduct

Irvin wasted no time sharing his side of the story, recalling what occurred in the hotel lobby during a recent appearance on “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“Sunday night… when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’” Irvin said. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’

“So they moved my hotel, and I said, ‘What’s going on, guys? What’s happening? Why are we moving hotels?’ They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’”