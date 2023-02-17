Michael Irvin Alleged Misconduct Case Takes New Turn

The bizarre alleged hotel misconduct case against Michael Irvin has taken an interesting new turn. According to TMZ Sports, a judge ordered the Arizona hotel where Irvin was staying during Super Bowl week to turn over any video evidence it has in relation to an interaction between the former NFL star and a woman.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, requested that the Phoenix Marriott turn over the video footage from the lobby. A judge granted the motion, meaning the hotel must share the video.

During Super Bowl week, NFL Network sent Irvin home after an unidentified complaint came in regarding his behavior. A woman alleged that the Hall of Famer acted inappropriately while the two met in the lobby.

“Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’” Irvin said on Shan & RJ on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’

“So they moved my hotel, and I said, ‘What’s going on, guys? What’s happening? Why are we moving hotels?’ They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.’”

NFL Network released a statement shortly after the accusations, saying Irvin would not be part of its Super Bowl coverage.

Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Accuser

Shortly after NFL Network announced Michael Irvin’s dismissal from Super Bowl coverage, the former Dallas Cowboys star released a statement.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said, per the Dallas Morning News. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out… I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody, I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

Irvin then filed a $100 million lawsuit against the accuser. TMZ Sports also reported that news.

“Irvin filed the $100 million lawsuit against the woman who accused him of misconduct. The lawsuit claims he’s being ‘railroaded’ with false accusations that are damaging his reputation and career.”