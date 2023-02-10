Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Accuser

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and NFL legend Michael Irvin is in some hot water at the moment. A Jane Doe accused Irvin of misconduct at a Renaissance hotel recently. However, he denies the claims and is now suing the hotel company (Marriott/Renaissance) for damaging his career and his reputation with what he says are false claims from the woman.

TMZ reported that Irvin filed the lawsuit.

Irvin filed the $100 million lawsuit against the woman who accused him of misconduct. The lawsuit claims he’s being “railroaded” with false accusations that are damaging his reputation and career.

TMZ also obtained the lawsuit. It claimed that the incident in question was nothing more than a simple exchange of pleasantries. The lawsuit says that Irvin “shook her hand, and went to his room alone” — denying any and all possible accusations of misconduct beyond that brief encounter.

“Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences. Marriott apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League,” said the lawsuit.

Per TMZ, Irvin and his lawyer believe he has lost money and his strong reputation over the issue.

“Levi McCathern, Michael’s attorney, says his client’s reputation has not only been damaged, but he’s also lost out on money — canceled appearances — as a result of the false allegations.”

Irvin and Team Cite “Cancel Culture”

Irvin’s team believes he is a victim of “cancel culture,” where simple accusations, even unproven, are enough to ruin the image of a man of his stature and visibility in the sports community.

“It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person’s life,” stated the lawsuit. “Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the Court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well.”

TMZ reportedly asked Marriott for comment on their story but have not received one yet.

“We reached out to Marriott, who owns the Renaissance Hotel, for comment. But so far, no word back.”

It is a messy situation all around for Michael Irvin and Marriott. We’ll see how it all unfolds.