Michael Irvin Lawyer Fires Back at Accuser Account of Misconduct

Michael Irvin’s attorney has responded to the accuser’s account of the incident that unfolded at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown in early February. He says the accusations go against what eyewitnesses saw.

Irvin allegedly harassed a female hotel worker during the week of Super Bowl LVII. The NFL Network sent the former Dallas Cowboys home from its coverage following the alleged incident.

USA Today recently reported on the accuser’s allegations. It described Irvin as “aggressive” in nature and that he touched the woman without her consent. His attorney, Levi McCathern, disputes the claims.

“Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense,” McCathern told the Dallas Morning News. “We will release the video next week. There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”

Irvin continues to maintain his innocence regarding the alleged incident.

Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Incident

For a long time, details regarding the alleged incident between Irvin and a female hotel employee remained secret. However, some information came out after Marriott International filed a 28-page motion.

Marriott claims that Irvin “appeared to be visibly intoxicated” and was aggressive in nature towards the accuser.

“Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim’s arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable. Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a “big Black man inside of [her],” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also claims that, after the woman stepped back, he continued to move towards her.

“Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim’s hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her,’” the lawsuit reads. “The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her.”

While Irvin denies any wrongdoing, he did admit during a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ, that “It was a minute meeting somewhere in the lobby. I don’t even remember it really because I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.”