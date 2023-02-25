Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Deadline Set For Accusing Side

The federal judge presiding over the misconduct case involving Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has given Marriott a deadline to provide the video allegedly showing what happened between Irvin and his accuser.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Marriott has until 5 p.m. CT Tuesday to respond to Irvin’s request for the video. That, however, doesn’t mean the video must be produced by then. Rather, Marriott is just required to submit a response.

The judge previously ordered that the Phoenix Marriott must turn over all video evidence it possesses regarding the alleged encounter. Additionally, the judge ordered the name of Irvin’s accuser must be provided, as well as anyone else who filed a complaint against the former wide receiver.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, is “mad as hell” over Marriott’s refusal to provide the surveillance video.

“I’m mad as hell that they’re hiding this stuff that is so relevant to my client’s livelihood,” McCathern said. “I think it is terrible they’re doing that. I don’t know what’s on the video. None of us have gotten to see it. But I sure think that, at a minimum, Michael has got a right to see the video.”

The alleged encounter between Irvin and the woman occurred on Feb. 5. NFL Network made the decision to send Irvin home after receiving the complaint, though few details were provided. Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against his accuser.

Michael Irvin Receives Good News in Alleged Misconduct Case

Amos L. Mazzant III is the judge in Irvin’s case. He was appointed by President Barack Obama and has handled other NFL-related cases. According to Pro Football Talk, Mazzant III will be more “inclined to look more favorably on Irvin’s claims.”

In 2017, Mazzant blocked the suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott under the Personal Conduct Policy. However, the NFL eventually imposed a suspension after the case was heard by other judges.