Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Federal Judge Steps In, Makes New Ruling

Michael Irvin has received yet another favorable ruling in his misconduct case. A federal judge ruled that the Marriott must turn over any video it has regarding Irvin and the alleged misconduct that occurred with a female employee.

This is the second time in two weeks that a judge has ordered the Marriott to turn over any video evidence it might possess. First, a state judge ordered the hotel to share the video.

Per TMZ Sports, Marriott has until March 7 to turn over the video.

The alleged encounter between Irvin and the woman occurred on Feb. 5. After a complaint was made against the former NFL wide receiver, NFL Network sent him home from its Super Bowl LVII coverage.

Michael Irvin Continues to Receive Good News

Earlier this week, Michael Irvin received more good news regarding his alleged misconduct case. A judge ruled in favor of the former NFL star for expedited discovery regarding video footage from the Marriott.

“The discovery that [Irvin] seeks is narrow and unlikely to be particularly burdensome on Marriott,” U.S. District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant wrote in his order. “Indeed, [Irvin’s] request is limited to surveillance footage and written reports, all of which likely exist in a readily accessible format.”

Though judge’s have ordered the Marriott to turn over video footage, the hotel has been reluctant to do so. Irvin’s attorney hasn’t been pleased with the response.

“I’m mad as hell that they’re hiding this stuff that is so relevant to my client’s livelihood,” Levi McCathern said. “I think it is terrible they’re doing that. I don’t know what’s on the video. None of us have gotten to see it. But I sure think that, at a minimum, Michael has got a right to see the video.”