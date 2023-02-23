Michael Irvin Names Three Witnesses in Alleged Misconduct Case

The attorneys for Michael Irvin have included the names of three witnesses in their most recent court filing. The legal team says the three will corroborate the former Cowboy’s story that he did nothing to be thrown out of his hotel earlier this month.

Daniel Kaplan, a business reporter for The Athletic, shared details about the court filing. According to the court document, the Michael Irvin witnesses say “they did not see him misbehave as alleged the Sunday before the Super Bowl in a hotel lobby, an allegation that got him knocked of NFL Network and led to his defamation lawsuit against Marriott.”

Michael Irvin, as part of his assignment with the NFL Network, was in Phoenix early this month for the lead up to the Super Bowl. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 5 at a Phoenix area Marriott hotel. Management of the hotel had Irvin removed the next day. Then the NFL Network sent him home.

Within days, Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the hotel chain. So the lawsuit, which alleges that Marriott interfered with an Irvin business relationship, is off to a quick start. Earlier this week, Marriott filed to have the lawsuit removed from a Collin County state docket to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Collin County is north of Dallas.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Morning News reported that the lawsuit is asking Marriott to make available any written reports or witness statements in regards to Irvin’s stay at the hotel. Irvin’s lawyers also requested the name and contact information for the employee who complained about Irvin. Plus, Irvin’s legal team wants to know if an employee contacted the NFL. And if so, who did the employee and/or hotel representative speak with in the league office.

The Michael Irvin lawsuit also accused Marriott employees of interfering with a business relationship by “inaccurately and inflammatorily” accusing the former Cowboy in an effort to “cancel” him. The original petition also said that the hotel chain banned Irvin from its properties.

Michael Irvin has denied any wrongdoing. He said he had about a one-minute conversation with a Marriott employee. Irvin’s lawyers, in expedited discovery, asked Marriott to turn over any surveillance video. A judge gave them until earlier this week. But that deadline apparently passed with no video.

“I’m mad as hell that they’re hiding this stuff that is so relevant to my client’s livelihood,” said Levi McCarthern, a lawyer for Irvin, in an interview with the Morning News.

“I think it is terrible they’re doing that,” McCarthen said. “I don’t know what’s on the video. None of us have gotten to see it. But I sure think that, at a minimum, Michael has got a right to see the video.”