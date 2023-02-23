Michael Irvin Receives Good News in Alleged Misconduct Case

The latest news in Michael Irvin’s alleged misconduct case might benefit the former NFL wide receiver. According to Pro Football Talk, the federal judge hearing the case will be “inclined to look more favorably on Irvin’s claims.”

Amos L. Mazzant III will be the judge in Irvin’s case. He was appointed by President Barack Obama and has handled other NFL-related cases.

PFT claims that Democratic judges are more likely to rule in favor of individuals rather than corporations. Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott.

In 2017, Mazzant blocked the suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott under the Personal Conduct Policy. However, the NFL eventually imposed a suspension after the case was heard by other judges.

Marriott recently removed Irvin’s case from state court in Texas to federal court. That move was expected to be in the company’s best interest regarding the situation. But with Mazzant hearing the case, PFT believes it’s more likely Irvin gets a favorable ruling.

NFL Network sent Irvin home from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after an alleged misconduct incident with a female hotel worker at the Phoenix Marriott.

Michael Irvin’s Lawyer “Mad as Hell”

Though a judge ordered the Phoenix Marriott to overturn any video evidence it has of the alleged incident between Michael Irvin and the female hotel worker, the hotel has yet to do so.

Irvin’s lawyer, Levi McCarthern, expressed frustration over the hotel’s refusal.

“I’m mad as hell that they’re hiding this stuff that is so relevant to my client’s livelihood,” McCarthern told the Dallas Morning News. “I think it is terrible they’re doing that. I don’t know what’s on the video. None of us have gotten to see it. But I sure think that, at a minimum, Michael has got a right to see the video.”

The judge also ordered the hotel to provide the name of Irvin’s accuser. Names of anyone else who filed a complaint must also be revealed.

Few details have been released regarding the alleged incident.