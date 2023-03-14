Michael Irvin will refile his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott, according to a report from TMZ Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star and current NFL analyst will move the case to Arizona.

The alleged incident between Irvin and a female hotel employee at Renaissance Phoenix Downtown occurred during the week of Super Bowl LVII. Irvin’s legal team reportedly filed the case for dismissal in Texas and plans to refile in Arizona — the state where the alleged incident occurred — upon learning new details.

Levi McCathern, Irvin’s attorney, plans to host a news conference regarding the situation sometime Tuesday. Per TMZ Sports, McCathern is expected to show video footage of the alleged incident while speaking with reporters.

A hotel worker at Renaissance Phoenix Downtown accused Irvin of harassment while he was in town to cover the Super Bowl. NFL Network sent the former wide receiver home following the accusations.

Michael Irvin’s Accuser Reveals Vulgar Details of Encounter

A recent court motion filed by Marriott described some of the alleged details that occurred between Michael Irvin and the female hotel employee in February. The former NFL receiver allegedly made multiple vulgar remarks, per the document.

“Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim’s arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable. Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a “big Black man inside of [her],” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also states that Irvin continued his attempts to touch the woman.

“Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim’s hand again and said he was ‘sorry if he brought up bad memories’ for her,’” the lawsuit reads. “The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her.”

Irvin’s attorney disputed the claims.

“Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense,” Levi McCathern told the Dallas Morning News. “We will release the video next week. There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”