Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident

NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program.

According to the New York Post, a woman at the hotel made an unidentified complaint about Irvin. NFL Network then issued a brief statement to the publication, saying, “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage.”

Irvin was willing to give his side of the incident during an appearance on Shan & RJ on Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan.

“Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,’” Irvin said. “But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there, they said they had to move me in the hotel. I said, ‘Move me in the hotel for what?’

“So they moved my hotel, and I said, ‘What’s going on, guys? What’s happening? Why are are we moving hotels?’”

Irvin said there was no physical interaction with the woman. He also said he doesn’t remember the conversation because he “had a few drinks.” The analyst said he received a very vague response regarding the accusations.

“They said, ‘Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.’ I said, ‘I didn’t talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.'”

Irvin said he was told there was video of him talking to a woman. It’s unclear what might’ve been said to spark the analyst’s dismissal.

Do We Really Need Michael Irvin’s Analysis?

We’re not sure what happened in Arizona to result in Michael Irvin’s dismissal from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage. We’re also not going to speculate on it. But his departure does bring up one question: Do we really need his analysis?

First, let’s acknowledge that he does provide great perspective as a former player. At times, his wild and whacky style can be incredibly entertaining.

But … Irvin also predicted a Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Neither team even made it to their respective conference’s championship game.

So, maybe we won’t be missing too much from his Philadelphia Eagles–Kansas City Chiefs analysis.