Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin won’t be part of NFL Network‘s coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday in Kansas City.

Per The Dallas Morning News, the league sent out a release detailing the more than 75 hours of content that will be broadcasted on NFL Network. The list of contributors doesn’t include Irvin. Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, clarified to the publication that Irvin “remains suspended.”

NFL Network removed Irvin, 57, from its Super Bowl LVII coverage in February after an incident involving Irvin and a female Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel employee. The female employee accused Irvin of misconduct. Marriott claims Irvin made “harassing and inappropriate comments,” the first detailed description of what took place. The only known or recorded interaction between Irvin and the woman was a brief exchange that reportedly lasted less than a minute.

Surveillance video shows Irvin and the woman having a conversation, though there’s no audio. Irvin said the conversation started because the employee asked him about what shows he was on. He said they talked football. But Irvin also conceded he’d consumed several drinks.

The employee said Irvin was “aggressive in nature,” and appeared to be “visibly intoxicated,” per court documents filed by Marriott. She described the conversation as being sexual in nature. Irvin allegedly “reached out and touched the victim’s arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable.” The Marriott response said that Irvin then asked the employee whether she knew anything about having a “big Black man inside of [her].”

Michael Irvin’s Attorney Disputes Claims

Irvin’s attorney disputed the claims.

“Marriott’s recently-created account goes against all the eyewitnesses and Michael’s own testimony as well as common sense,” Levi McCathern told The Dallas Morning News. “We will release the video next week. There is no sexual assault. The fact Marriott is taking the position that it is is an insult to all of the true female victims out there.”

Michael Irvin Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against Marriott

Irvin, filed a $100 million lawsuit against Marriott after NFL Network suspended him for the alleged incident. Marriott filed a motion to dismiss the complaint filed by Irvin. Marriott argued it doesn’t own the Phoenix hotel in which the female employee accused Irvin of misconduct.

Irvin’s legal team reportedly filed the case for dismissal in Texas. He plans to refile in Arizona — the state where the alleged incident occurred.