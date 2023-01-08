Michael Strahan Appears to Call Out FOX Teammate Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet

Michael Strahan appeared to call out fellow FOX teammate Skip Bayless Sunday over his tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Strahan made the comments on “FOX NFL Sunday,” though he did not mention Bayless by name.

Michael Strahan made sure to say this when talking on FOX about Damar Hamlin: “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane. Sensible human beings have a heart…"pic.twitter.com/H2oiE7SMKv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023

“There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” Strahan said. “Sensible human beings have a heart…”

Bayless, a host on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” has received criticism for one of his tweets about Hamlin, which came moments after the 24-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football.”

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Multiple athletes called for the network to fire Bayless after the tweet. Meanwhile, co-host and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, did not show for the Tuesday edition of the show. Sharpe returned Wednesday, though it didn’t take long for things to get heated. As Sharpe began addressing his absence, Bayless interrupted the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“Let me finish,” Sharpe said. “I mean, I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting… You can’t even let me finish my opening monologue.”

Skip Bayless Apologizes for Tweet About Damar Hamlin

Though Bayless told Sharpe he stood by what he tweeted, he issued an apology on Tuesday’s show after facing the backlash.

“I apologize for what we’re going to set out to do here today, if it offends anyone because we’re going to try to do the show pretty much as usual we do the show,” Bayless said. “I’ll admit up front that I’m still shook up what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today.”