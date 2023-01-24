Michael Strahan Receives Historic Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Add a Hollywood Walk of Fame star to Michael Strahan’s impressive resumé. The former NFL sensation and current Good Morning America host received the incredible honor this week.

Strahan was honored during a ceremony along Hollywood Boulevard on Monday. He becomes the first person to earn a star in sports entertainment along the Walk of Fame.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a star on the (Hollywood Walk of Fame),” Strahan tweeted. “Many people have been there with me along the way, and I am tremendously grateful to you all.

“I’m just having fun, and when you have fun and work hard … Anything is possible.”

Since his NFL career concluded, Strahan has worked as a football analyst for FOX NFL Sunday. In 2016, he became a co-host for the show Good Morning America. From 2012-16, Strahan worked alongside Kelly Ripa for the show Live! with Kelly and Michael.

Strahan adds a Walk of Fame star along with his status as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He spent 15 years in the NFL, playing his entire career with the New York Giants.

The electrifying pass-rusher is considered one of the best defensive players of all time. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time sacks leader and won a Super Bowl with the Giants.

Strahan ended his NFL career with 141.5 career sacks.

SNL Pokes Fun at Michael Strahan, FOX NFL Sunday Cast

If you’re going to be in the entertainment business, you’ve got to learn how to take some mockery. Michael Strahan and the rest of the FOX NFL Sunday crew seem to be pretty good sports about it.

Last weekend, Saturday Night Live ran a skit teasing the FOX crew. It happened almost immediately after the Eagles-Giants NFC Divisional Round contest.

The entire SNL cast provided some spot-on impersonations, drawing plenty of laughs from the crowd.

We don’t officially know the FOX NFL Sunday crew’s thoughts on the bit, but we’d guess they all got a kick out of it.