Michael Strahan says Aaron Rodgers could struggle with the New York media

Aaron Rodgers isn’t exactly the new kid on the block in the NFL. The four-time league MVP has nearly two decades of experience dealing with media in the nation’s most popular sport. But now that he’s with the New York Jets, it might be a slightly different story. Former New York Giants superstar Michael Strahan has his concerns for the veteran QB.

New York media is known for being ruthless, especially when it comes to sports figures. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Strahan suggested Rodgers might have some troubles in his new town.

“The media here is kind of like guilty until proven innocent,” Strahan said. “They don’t like you — you have to make them like you, and I think he comes in already off darkness retreat, so they’re gonna be like, ‘You know, this guy.’”

Rodgers has had an … interesting offseason. Not only did he attend a “darkness retreat,” his offseason was one of the most dramatic we’ve seen in the NFL. But, eventually, the Green Bay Packers and Jets reached a deal.

Strahan believes the media in the Big Apple will give Rodgers some time to adjust. But once the season starts? All bets are off.

“I think they’re gonna probably try to give him a little bit of benefit of the doubt, but they’re looking,” Strahan said. “So it’s gonna be interesting to see how he handles the media because they can’t be tamed here in New York. They’re tough.”

Aaron Rodgers has his work cut out for him with the Jets

The New York media might not be easy for Rodgers to navigate, but it can’t be any tougher than the situation he’s entering with the Jets. He faces some big challenges with his new team.

At 39 years old, Rodgers is looked at as a potential savior for the Jets. The organization hasn’t reached the postseason since 2010 and has had just one season (2015) above .500 in that stretch.

Last year, New York ended the season with a 7-10 record.

Rodgers is still considered a top-level quarterback in the NFL. He’s earned 10 Pro Bowl trips, won four league MVP awards and owns a Super Bowl ring. There’s good reason why fans are excited to bring him to New York.

But it’s not going to be an easy road for Rodgers to get the Jets to the playoffs. He’s going to need plenty of help along the way … and not just with the New York media.