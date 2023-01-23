Mike McCarthy Apologizes to Cameraman After Appearing To Shove Him Away Postgame

Mike McCarthy’s name became a popular search topic on social media on Sunday night for the wrong reasons. First, the Cowboys dropped a 19-12 contest to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, the head coach appeared to shove a cameraman after the game.

Following Sunday’s game, McCarthy appeared to shove a cameraman as he was leaving the field in San Francisco. Early Monday morning, Noah Bullard — the man behind the lens — released a tweet on the head coach’s actions.

While it wasn’t the best look for McCarthy, Bullard said it wasn’t quite as egregious as it looked. He also said the head coach apologized.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” he wrote on Twitter. “I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with Coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.”

The initial photo does look much worse than the actual video. Here’s the initial shot that surfaced after Sunday’s game:

Camera: Sports media tomorrow.



While Twitter exploded on McCarthy after seeing the images, the cameraman seemed to set the record straight.

Although Mike McCarthy has led the Cowboys to 12-5 seasons each of the past two seasons, they’ve failed to get past the Divisional Round of the playoffs. That has several speculating that owner Jerry Jones might be looking for a new head coach.

Jones was asked if the result from Sunday changed anything in the thought process with McCarthy.

“No, no, not at all,” Jones answered.

But that response doesn’t mean Jones wasn’t frustrated by the outcome. He made it quite clear that he was upset with how the game ended.

“This is very sickening,” Jones said, “to not win tonight.”

McCarthy completed his third season as the head coach of the Cowboys, posting a 30-20 record in that span. Dallas has reached the playoffs each of the last two seasons but lost to the 49ers both times.