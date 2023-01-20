Mike McCarthy Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Being Underdog vs. San Francisco 49ers

There are few motivating factors as strong as being counted out. Being told you’re not the favorite can sometimes provoke a team unlike anything else. That’s exactly what Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is counting on as ‘America’s Team’ heads to San Francisco this weekend.

On 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, McCarthy addressed being an underdog, a +3.5 point dog to be exact per VegasInsider. He sounded almost surprised by the line but he also didn’t minimize his team’s confidence or how this could drive his team on Sunday night.

“We’re the underdog? By four? Wow. OK…No, we’re very confident,” said McCarthy. “I think there’s an underdog in all of us as you thrive and strive through this business.”

It’s not necessarily a slight at Dallas to have the 49ers as the favorite. San Francisco won their division by four games and was the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC. On top of that, the game will be in Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara which, after Dallas had to overcome some history in Tampa last week, does not make it any easier for the Cowboys.

Still, Dallas now sits at 13-5 after knocking Tom Brady out of the postseason by a score of 31-14. While several people will be leaning toward San Francisco, McCarthy is hoping they do to better motivate his roster with their first trip to the NFC Championship since 1995 on the line.

Mattress Mack drops huge bet on Dallas Cowboys in NFL Playoff matchup with San Francisco 49ers

Mattress Mack, the Houston millionaire, philanthropist, ace gambler and Lone Star sports super fan, placed a huge bet on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Most folks know him by his Mattress Mack nickname, but officially, he’s Jim McIngvale. Earlier this week, he drove the two-plus hours from Houston to a casino in Lake Charles, La.. That’s where he placed a $2 million cash bet at Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Lake Charles on the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. The casino is the official casino partner of the Houston Texans. But since the Texans went no where this season, the Cowboys are reppin’ the most football state in the country.