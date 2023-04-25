Mike McCarthy, Stephen Jones high on tight ends ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys drafting a dynamic tight end this year in the 2023 NFL Draft seems inevitable. Jerry Jones and his front-office crew have sent out all the signals indicating that one of their seven picks will be at the position.

They parted ways with top tight end and second-leading receiver Dalton Schultz, opening the door for a new face at the spot. The question remains: At what point in their seven selections will the Cowboys take one?

Vegas seems to think the No. 26 overall pick is a good spot, even though Dallas hasn’t pulled a similar move in more than two decades.

However, according to Mike McCarthy, tight ends have only increased in value as the game has evolved.

“I understand most people feel there are primary positions when you’re assessing value, whether it’s (pass rusher, CB, OT, QB),” McCarthy said, “but I think in today’s game, (safety and TE) can start to challenge to being a primary position.”

Aside from eyeing the NFL’s top choices like Dalton Kincaid and Michael Mayer, Dallas also hosted several other TEs, including Georgia’s Darnell Washington, for top-30 prospect visits this month.

Based on Stephen Jones’ comments on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, look for the Cowboys to add at tight end, and maybe running back and receiver as well.

“In general, believe it or not, which happens to work good for us, I’d say probably tight ends,” Jones said when asked which position has the strongest class this year, “through about 5-6 rounds if not the full draft.

“And then probably behind that would be, and usually is, running backs. There’s usually always a good group of running backs to choose from. The same holds for receivers, depending on what’s your flavor of what you might be looking for that particular year. There’s always a lot of receivers as well.”

More on the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event location this year is the plaza just outside of Union Station.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29. The draft broadcast runs throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Following two trades that cost them two fifth-round compensatory picks (No. 161, No. 169), these are the seven draft picks left on the Cowboys board for April.

Round 1, No. 26

Round 2, No. 58

Round 3, No. 90

Round 4, No. 128

Round 5, No. 176*

Round 6, No. 212*

Round 7, No. 243

*denotes compensatory pick