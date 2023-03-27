Mike Tomlin Speaks on Expectations for QB Kenny Pickett in Year 2

Mike Tomlin whole-heartedly believes in quarterback Kenny Pickett to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers moving forward.

Speaking with ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Sunday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Tomlin touched on his expectations for Pickett in Year 2. Specifically, he believes Pickett can make a sizable jump in his second season with the team.

“I’m excited about Kenny individually in terms of the growth that he’s capable of making and, and what he’s willing to do to realize that,” Tomlin told Pryor. “I think I’m probably more excited about that because I’ve just been around him intimately now for 12 months.

“There was some anticipation things because of the close proximity that we’ve all talked about quite a bit. But the reality of having worked with him for 12 months, it’s just more evidence of what we should be excited about. His willingness to work, his professional approach, his maturity in processing. It’s exciting.”

Pickett was impressive during his rookie season, almost leading the Steelers to a playoff berth. But the standard is much higher than that for Tomlin’s team. Nevertheless, the coach is a believer in his quarterback.

That’s music to Kenny Pickett’s ears. Mike Tomlin is confident in him, and the rest of Steelers Nation should be too.

Kenny Pickett Admits He Had Little Interaction With Steelers Before Being Drafted

Many believed the Pittsburgh Steelers always had their eyes on quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Technically, they did. He played in the same stadium and facility in college with the Pittsburgh Panthers. But the Steelers hid their cards well throughout the draft process.

Joining the Pat McAfee Show, Pickett explained that he had minimal contact with the team throughout the draft process, even going as far as to say it was the least amount of any team.

“They had like minimum, probably like the least amount of communication with me throughout the process,” stated Pickett. “They kind of said like, they knew what I was about. Coach T, I think he like barely watched my Pro Day when he came over. I think that was kind of like, the smoke screen. It’s funny how it goes, what goes on throughout the process.”

Usually NFL teams are grilling their future franchise quarterback for months. Evidently, the Steelers felt comfortable enough with Pickett to play some poker with other teams. It all worked out in the end.

The Steelers won big, gambling and landing Kenny Pickett. Now their future is set, and they’ll hope to build around him moving forward.