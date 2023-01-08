Mike Tomlin’s Incredible NFL Streak Stays Alive with Steelers Win Over Browns in Week 18

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be heading to the NFL playoff this season, but they certainly gave their fans something to cheer about until the very end. And, thanks to a late run, the team kept Mike Tomlin’s incredible NFL streak alive for at least another year.

Pittsburgh defeated Cleveland 28-14 on Sunday to close out the regular season with a 9-8 record. With the victory, Tomlin has now completed 16 seasons in the NFL … without a losing record.

The legacy continues for Mike Tomlin 👏 pic.twitter.com/TpATkuIu6Z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 8, 2023

That’s almost entirely unheard of in the NFL. Only three times during Tomlin’s run have the Steelers finished with a .500 record (before the league switched to a 17-game schedule).

This year’s effort to keep Tomlin’s streak alive was tougher than most. Pittsburgh owned a 3-7 record through the first 10 games before rattling off wins in six of the final seven contests.

Pittsburgh had a chance to return to the playoffs with a win over Cleveland Sunday but needed help. Buffalo defeated New England, keeping the door cracked for the Steelers. However, the Dolphins took down the Jets 9-6 to lock up the final spot and keep Pittsburgh at home.

Disappointing? For Steelers fans, yes. But Pittsburgh’s effort through the final seven weeks of the season was admirable. At the very least, the team kept Tomlin’s incredible streak alive, which continues to be one of the most impressive in the NFL.

TJ Watt Credits Mike Tomlin for Pittsburgh’s Consistency

Every year, the Steelers seemingly have a chance to reach the NFL playoffs. The organization has done so 10 times in Mike Tomlin’s 16 years, winning Super Bowl XLIII following the 2008 season.

How is it that Pittsburgh is always in a position to play meaningful football so late in the year? Star linebacker TJ Watt credited Tomlin for staying consistent.

“I think it’s just consistency,” Watt said, per Steelers Depot. “I mean, that’s the big thing about the NFL and I’ve been saying it my whole career. Anybody can have a good season, a good play, a good game. It’s about how you do it day-in and day-out.

“And I think Coach Tomlin has been the same person since I got here. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a slump or we’re on a four-game stretch where we’re winning games. He’s the same person — very consistent. Always clocking in, always clocking out. And I think that’s very crucial and important.”

In his 16 years with Pittsburgh, Tomlin has posted a 162-93-2 record.