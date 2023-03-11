Minnesota Vikings Announce Passing of NFL Legend Bud Grant

NFL legend and longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant has died. The organization released a statement on his passing Saturday. Grant was 95.

“We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95,” the team said. “We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news.”

Grant coached the Vikings for 18 seasons, running the team from 1967-83, 1985. Prior to his time in the Twin Cities, he spent 10 seasons as the head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

In his career, Grant posted an NFL record of 158-96-5. His teams made 12 playoff appearances and played in four Super Bowls.

Prior to his coaching career, Grant played college football at the University of Minnesota. He then played for the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons (1951-52) and finished his played days with the Blue Bombers in the CFL (1953-56).

Bud Grant was one of the legendary figures in the NFL and with the Minnesota Vikings. He is a member of the Vikings Ring of Honor, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

