The Minnesota Vikings have decided to go a different direction when it comes to defensive coordinator. Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the termination of Ed Donatell on Thursday.

O’Connell’s decision comes less than a week after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card. The head coach released a statement.

“Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” the statement said. “While this was a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Ed as a person and a coach, I believe it is the right move for the future of our football team.”

Statement from Head Coach Kevin O’Connell pic.twitter.com/ntRqd4cr4A — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 19, 2023

“I want to thank Ed for his commitment to the Vikings this past season, for the positive impact he had on our players and coaches and for his role in helping me as a first-year head coach lay this foundation. We wall wish Ed and his wife, Shari, only the best in the future.

Donatell’s run in Minnesota last just one season. He spent the previous three seasons with the Denver Broncos. Minnesota closed the regular season with a 13-4 record.

Minnesota said a search for a new defensive coordinator begins immediately.

Other Potential Movement for the Minnesota Vikings?

Ed Donatell might not be the only one on his way out of Minnesota. After the Vikings lost to the Giants last weekend, it became pretty apparent that wide receiver Adam Thielen might also be on the move.

Following the loss, Thielen’s wife made an interesting post on Instagram, which has since been removed. It hinted that the receiver’s time with the organization might be coming to an end.

“And just like that the season and our time here in MN might be at an end,” his wife, Caitlin, wrote in an Instagram post, per OutKick. “Super proud of your attitude this season and always fighting.”

Adam has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings. This season, he hauled in 70 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns. Over the course of his career, he’s piled up 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns on 534 catches.