Minnesota Vikings Legend Jared Allen Pursuing Spot on USA Curling Team for 2026 Winter Olympics

Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen is looking to go from Pro Bowl defensive end to Olympic athlete. He’s choosing an interesting path to make it become a reality, too.

Allen, who spent 12 years in the NFL, is now working on his curling skills. No, we’re not talking about the arm exercise, but rather the winter sport that has grown in popularity over the years.

Allen hasn’t just taken an interest in curling, either. He’s hoping to be a participant in the 2026 Winter Games. It’s not going to be quite as easy as the former NFL star thought, though.

“I thought curling was going to be a lot easier than it was,” Allen told the Star Tribune. “But I’m one of those guys who, once I start something, I’m going to see it through. Our goal at nationals (was) to beat as many teams as we possibly can and see where we land.”

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Allen spent time with four organizations during his NFL career. He started with the Kansas City Chiefs (2004-07), then had his most successful run with the Vikings (2008-13). He closed out his career with the Chicago Bears (2014-15) and Carolina Panthers (2015).

His next stop? Hopefully Milan-Cortina, Italy for the 2026 Olympic Games.

Jared Allen Began Curling Team in 2019

Jared Allen has had the Olympics on his mind for a few years now. It dates back to 2019, when he formed the All-Pro Curling team with former NFL players Marc Bulger, Michael Roos and Keith Bulluck.

Allen also brought in the big guns of curling. He started working with John Benton, who was the lead of the team from Duluth, Minnesota, which represented the United States in the 2010 Winter Olympics.

One of the most difficult things to adjust to for a former NFL star? the finesse involved.

“It’s so different than what we’re used to as football players,” Allen said. “I think that’s what’s kept me so intrigued.

“Like the short game in golf, it’s a game of finesse. You have to think two shots ahead. And you have to learn how to control your body, your emotions, your heart rate. That took some time to reset.”

It’s going to be a difficult road for Allen to reach the 2026 Olympic Games in curling. But it would certainly be a cool story if he does get there.