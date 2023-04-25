The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on star wideout Justin Jefferson, Field Yates of ESPN reported Tuesday.

Jefferson will make a fully guaranteed salary of $19.7 million for the 2024 season. It’ll be quite the pay raise for the fourth-year receiver, who is set to earn $2.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Given Jefferson’s rise to becoming one of the best in the NFL at his position, it would appear highly likely that he never plays a single down on his fifth-year option.

Minnesota has plenty of reason to sign Jefferson to a long term deal, as the 23-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons in the league, and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2022.

