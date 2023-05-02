Minnesota Vikings sign Army EDGE Andre Carter II to UDFA deal with significant guarantees after 2023 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings signed Army EDGE Andre Carter II to an undrafted free agent deal that includes a $40,000 signing bonus and $300,000 base salary guarantee, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Carter was originally signed to the Vikings on April 29 but the terms weren’t reported by Pelissero until Tuesday.

His $340,000 guaranteed money is by the far the most of any UDFA deal that has been confirmed so far. Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is second at $250,000, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A four-year player for the Black Knights, Carer was a force for the Army defense. His best season was his junior campaign when he earned a spot on the AP All-America third team. He was the first Army player to be named an All-American in 31 years.

Carter was second in the nation in sacks in 2021 with 15.5 while also notching 18.5 tackles for loss and forcing four fumbles. His 15.5 sacks were behind only Will Anderson’s 17.5. Anderson was selected with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

His stats dropped down his senior year as defenses honed in on his presence but he still had a solid campaign.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Carter to be selected in the NFL Draft as a fifth or sixth round pick.

“Long and rangy, Carter is currently best suited as a 3-4 rush linebacker on passing downs, but is likely to develop into an every-down player with additional growth both physically and technically,” Zierlein wrote in his scouting report on Carter. “Carter needs to play with more skilled hands and inject a little more glass into his on-field diet in order to meet force with force when the run game comes downhill at him. His explosive get-off and natural bend/agility at the top of the rush are enough to create early opportunities for himself as a quarterback hunter. Carter might need a longer runway to meet his potential, but if does his pass-rush homework, he could take a substantial leap forward as an odd or even front edge rusher by Year 3.”

The Vikings finished with only six picks in the entire draft. Their first two picks were both from USC. They selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with their first round pick at No. 23 and then chose cornerback Mekhi Blackmon in the third round at No. 102 overall.

In addition to Carter, the team signed 14 other players as undrafted free agents.