One of the best parts of SEC football is the live mascots. Teams from across the conference will have animals on the sidelines during games, with dogs being the most popular. You are going to be hard-pressed to find any as cute as the new Mississippi State mascot, Bully XXII.

A new era begins in Starkville with Bully XXII and there is a special name attached to him. Legendary former quarterback Dak Prescott will be honored as the bulldog’s name is Dak. Quite the honor for the current Dallas Cowboys star who surely has a new best friend.

“March 1, 2021, serves as another historic day in the great history of Mississippi State University with the birth of Bull XXII,” an introduction video said. “Dak — named after the legendary Bulldog quarterback, Dak Prescott. Dak, like every Bulldog fan is making the pilgrimage to Starkville to support the Maroon and White.

“Whether he’s roaming the sideline at Davis-Wade Stadium, soaking in the sights and sounds at the Dude, or guarding the baseline at the Hump — Dak will be there as a symbolic figure for the University.”

Super Bulldog Weekend in April will be the official start time for Bully. Head coach Zach Arnett will be hosting the annual spring game as well, set for April 15 at Noon CT. If you can make it down to Davis-Wade Stadium, look for Dak on the sidelines. Maybe Prescott will find his where there as well.

“We love sharing Dak with MSU’s fans and friends, but we likewise want him to have some quiet time to rest and spend time with us,” Bruce Martin said in a school release. “We are committed to giving Dak a balanced, happy life − and for him to enjoy his time as Bully.”

Dak Prescott Honored By Mississippi State After Tremendous Career

There might not be a more highly thought-of player in Mississippi State history than Dak Prescott. What he was able to do for the program was unprecedented, guiding them to No. 1 in the country during the 2014 season.

Mississippi State ended the year 10-3 and played in their only modern New Year’s Six game in program history. An unbelievable achievement people in Starkville still remember. And now, one that will be honored with Bully XXII.

Prescott had a career year the following season as a senior, throwing for 3,793 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 588 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground as well. An incredible way to end a college career before heading off to the NFL.