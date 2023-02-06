MLB Megastar Mike Trout Claims Inspiration From Eagles Super Bowl Run

Mike Trout is one of the best players in baseball today with 10 all-star appearances and three MVP awards. However, postseason success has escaped him while playing for the Los Angeles Angels.

Now, Trout is taking inspiration from a team in another sport and across the country, the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It crushes me because I want to experience the playoff atmosphere. I got a little taste of it in ‘14, but it’s been a while since I’ve been back,” Trout said to ESPN.

“I can’t imagine what the players are going through, and I think everybody that competes in sports wants that feeling. That’s the goal every year, is to get back to the playoffs. You know it, everybody asks me, ‘We gotta get Trout to the playoffs.'”

Mike Trout is a native of New Jersey and grew up an Eagles fan. Now, he wants to mimic the type of playoff success that Philadelphia has found.

“I see all the GIFs, I see all the memes on social media that I’ve been to more Eagles playoffs games than the Angels. I get a kick out of it, but I don’t think anybody as an athlete doesn’t want to be in that situation, doesn’t want to be on that field. You just want to be out there and just compete. It pushes me more going to these games and seeing the atmosphere knowing that this is where I want to be, in special moments like this and be out there with the guys.”

A 49ers Player Claimed There is a Conspiracy To Get the Eagles in the Super Bowl

Lately, there has been a joke going around the NFL that everything is scripted. However, at least one player on the San Francisco 49ers doesn’t think it’s a joke. One player told Mike Silver that once quarterback Brock Purdy got injured, he thinks the league made the call to get the Eagles into the Super Bowl.

“It felt like once Purdy got hurt, someone at the league called down and said, ‘Make sure the Eagles get to the Super Bowl, and not them,” the player said.

If you believe in conspiracies, it makes sense. Nobody wants to watch a fourth-string quarterback play in the Super Bowl. At the same time, there really isn’t anything that can back things up and the game wasn’t close.