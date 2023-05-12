Monday Night Football schedule includes three simultaneous double-headers in 2023

ESPN tweaked its Monday Night Football format for the coming fall. For three of the weeks, NFL fans will need to choose between MNF games.

That’s because the network will feature three separate Monday’s with simultaneous doubleheaders. You’ll need two screens to watch:

Week Two, Saints at Panthers on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. ET, then the Browns at Steelers kicking off an hour later on ABC. You can check out the Panthers to see how Bryce Young, the top pick of this year’s draft, does in his debut.

Week three features Philadelphia at Tampa Bay. The game starts at 7:15 and will be on ABC. The Rams and Bengals, the Super Bowl rematch from February, 2022, start an hour later on ABC.

Then towards the end of the season for week 14, two Monday Night Football games go head-to-head. The Titans play at the Dolphins on ESPN. Meanwhile, it’s Packers at Giants on ABC.

Monday Night Football starts its season with an all-New York game. The Jets entertain the Bills on Sept. 11. Unless something bizarre happens, this game serves as Aaron Rodgers first as a New York Jet. The former Green Bay Packer will know immediately how his game stacks up against the best of the AFC. You know Bills quarterback Josh Allen will look forward to showing off his skills.

The most anticipated game on the Monday Night Football schedule could be the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs at the Eagles on Nov. 20. That’s a great way to usher in Thanksgiving week.

And if you love watching the game with Peyton and Eli Manning, the brothers quarterback return for the season kickoff. They’ll do 10 games. But as of mid-May, the only confirmed game on the Manning slate is Jets-Bills.

Sept. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bills at Jets (ESPN)

Sept. 18, 7:15 p.m. ET, Saints at Panthers (ESPN) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Browns at Steelers (ABC)

Sept. 25, 7:15 p.m. ET, Eagles at Bucs (ABC) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Rams at Bengals (ESPN)

Oct. 2, 8:15 p.m. ET, Seahawks at Giants (ESPN)

Oct. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET, Packers at Raiders (ESPN)

Oct. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET, Cowboys at Chargers (ESPN)

Oct. 23, 8:15 p.m. ET, 49ers at Vikings (ESPN)

Oct. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raiders at Lions (ESPN)

Nov. 6, 8:15 p.m. ET, Chargers at Jets (ESPN)

Nov. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET, Broncos at Bills (ESPN)

Nov. 20, 8:15 p.m. ET, Eagles at Chiefs (ESPN)

Nov. 27, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bears at Vikings (ESPN)

Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET, Bengals at Jaguars (ESPN)

Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET, Titans at Dolphins (ESPN) and 8:15 p.m. ET, Packers at Giants (ABC)

Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET, Chiefs at Patriots (ESPN)

Dec. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET, Ravens at 49ers (ABC)

Dec. 30, 8:15 p.m. ET, Lions at Cowboys (ESPN)