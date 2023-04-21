More Details Emerge On NFL Suspensions, Detroit Lions Fired Several Staff Members

It hasn’t been a fun Friday for the Detroit Lions, with the NFL suspending a number of players for gambling. And Jameson Williams, a highly-touted second year wideout, is among the suspended players.

And apparently the gambling violations went beyond just the players. The Lions fired a number of staffers for gambling, according to an ESPN report.

Two Lions receivers — Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill — received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at a team facility. Several others got indefinite suspensions for betting on NFL games. The indefinitely suspended players can appeal after a year.

Whether the former staffers were betting on NFL games or other sports is not clear. The Lions made no announcement or acknowledgment of the firings.

While Williams and Berryhill remain on the Lions roster, the team released wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore.

General manager Brad Holmes addressed the suspensions for the players in a statement on Friday afternoon. Holmes didn’t address the report about the fired Lions staffers.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy. These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward,” Holmes said in the statement.

Jameson Williams’ Camp Issues Statement Following NFL Gambling Suspension

Alliance Sports represents Williams. And as soon as the NFL announced that five players, including Williams, received significant suspensions, his agents provided details of what happened.

Statement from Jameson Williams representation:



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2023

“Alliance Sports confirms that its client, Jameson Williams, has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit,” the agents said.

Then the agents described what happened.

“However, it is important to note that Jameson’s violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility,” the agents said. “Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible.”