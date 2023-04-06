Donna Kelce’s Split Chiefs-Eagles Jersey from Super Bowl LVII on Display in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Donna Kelce took the sports world by storm during Super Bowl LVII. Her sons Jason and Travis were competing against each other as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off, but she remained neutral throughout the entire Super Bowl week and captured the hearts of many.

Her wardrobe became a viral sensation, as she did her best to always represent both of her sons through her fashion. So much so that her iconic Super Bowl apparel will forever stand the test of time.

The Kelce brothers made history in February, becoming the first brothers to square off in the Super Bowl. And their mother Donna was so much a part of that history that the NFL decided to hang her split jersey and shoes she graced at the Super Bowl in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When @tkelce & @JasonKelce became the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl, their mother, @dkelce1, earned national headlines.



The split @Chiefs/@Eagles jersey & shoes she famously wore are now on display at the Hall of Fame.



Talk about a Hall of Fame mom!

Donna also wore a Chiefs/Eagles hybrid jacket the day of the Super Bowl that didn’t make it to the display case.

Her two sons have had stellar NFL careers that will likely land them a spot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But for now, Donna is the lone Kelce that gets to grace the halls of Canton, Ohio.

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce Get Emotional Discussing Their Mom’s Newfound Celebrity

One of the biggest headlines heading into Super Bowl LVII was the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, squaring off against each other as members of the two opposing teams. But what was more unexpected was their mother Donna stealing the show during Super Bowl week. From her Eagles and Chiefs split wardrobe the day of the game to her delivering her sons cookies during an interview, Donna provided numerous viral moments that fans grew to adore more and more throughout the week.

Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, Jason and Travis recorded a new episode of their podcast New Heights. And when speaking about their mother’s involvement during Super Bowl week the two got emotional, providing a moment that may have you grabbing for the tissue box.

“The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome,” Jason said before getting choked up and shedding some tears with this brother. “It was awesome for … she was on top of the world for a week.”

"You're crying after the game, and they're not tears of sadness, they're tears of joy"@JasonKelce and @tkelce shared why #SBLVII was more than just a game



New Episode premieres NOW: https://t.co/spHAY6SgiA pic.twitter.com/xtjjQV4Wk2 — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 15, 2023

“She was the heavyweight champ man,” Travis replied. “She was on top of it and she shined the whole time man, that was the coolest part. Mom, you absolutely killed it. Dad, you’ve been killing it.”